Ghanaian playwright, author James Ebo Whyte, has cautioned the youth to desist from sending nudes.
According to him, sending your nudes to people as a youth will be one of the most regrettable things in life.
While cautioning the youth, the Artistic Director and Lead Writer at Roverman Productions also gave out some 20 things that are likely to cause regret:
Below are the 20 things he listed:
- Sending nudes.
- You’ll regret not being loyal to who is used by God to raise you up.
- Not taking education seriously.
- You’ll regret not seeking God early and not getting deeper with God.
- You’ll regret allowing people to push you around.
- You’ll regret not being humble and not being patient with people.
- You’ll regret not overcoming your anger.
- You’ll regret not keeping your sexual desires under control.
- You’ll regret not pursuing your passion in life.
- You’ll regret not taking time management seriously.
- You’ll regret not learning as many languages as you can.
- You’ll regret not nurturing your primary relationships.
- You’ll regret not forgiving yourself and forgiving others.
- You’ll regret not reading enough.
- You’ll regret not cultivating a savings culture.
- You’ll regret not being nice to people.
- You’ll regret being too timid in life.
- You’ll regret not learning to, express yourself well.
- You’ll regret postponing living.
- You’ll regret not valuing yourself.