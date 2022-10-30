One of Ghana’s most renowned playwrights, James Ebo Whyte, popularly known as Uncle Ebo Whyte, says the country has been cursed with leaders who only care about amassing wealth.

According to him, over the years he has observed that the country has not been blessed with leaders who care about how the country would progress.

“We have been cursed with leaders who look at their pockets first. What am I going to get out of this?” he said.

He made this remark on the ShowBiz Roundtable organised by Joy Entertainment at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Saturday, October 29, 2022.

The thought-leadership forum, themed ‘Music Business and Tourism’, aims at delving deep into, and moving conversations from simply identifying some of the industry’s woes, to sharing ideas and insights that are critical to the growth and progress of the creative industry.

Due to his contention, Uncle Ebo opined that when recommendations from the meeting is handed over to the leaders, “it won’t mean anything to them and that is sad.”

The motivational speaker went on to say that due to the attitude of the country’s leaders, “he is suspicious of anyone who spends more to get a job for which you will be paid less than what is put in.”

“To get to Parliament, for instance, you would spend so much that if all you were coming in it for salary and ex-gratia, it would come nowhere near what you invested in it and yet people are prepared to die for it. Meaning that we are not coming because of what you think we are coming, we have seen something that maybe we cannot tell you about, but it is there and we are coming to get,” he said.

Mr Ebo Whyte expressed regret that the creative sector has been abandoned by the government to its fate.

He hoped that a day will come when a government will focus on the creative industry as its legacy.