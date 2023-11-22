Ghanaian playwright and event organiser, Uncle Ebo Whyte has blamed the indiscipline on the part of some Ghanaian artistes on lack of proper managers.

According to Ebo Whyte, a lot of the people that artistes appoint as their managers lack the power to enforce discipline.

Speaking at the 4th edition of Joy FM’s Showbiz Roundtable on events, venues and safety, the venerated playwright said this has contributed to a lot of lapses in how artistes do business with event organisers and other people in the entertainment ecosystem.

“We do not have many of our artistes who have managers that they respect. In many cases, the person he introduces as his manager is nothing more than a glorified messenger. So the manager cannot ask him to do anything he decides not to do,” he noted.

Stressing indiscipline on the part of artistes, he said there had been instances where some artistes appeared late at events, or charged fees for events and did not turn up because they did not have anyone to whip them into line.

He also cited an artiste who was billed to perform at a concert in the United Kingdom but couldn’t make it to the show on the day because he had passed out from overdose of drug intake.

The Roverman Productions boss intimated that, for the creative industry to take shape a lot of these concerns need to be addressed.

Uncle Ebo Whyte was one of the speakers the Joy FM thought-leadership forum on arts, tourism and culture which was held on 18th of November, 2023, at the Labadi beach Hotel.

The 4th edition of Showbiz Roundtable targeted the operations of event centres, challenges faced by event vendors, the safety consciousness of event patrons and the general precaution checklist of organising events in general ahead of the Yuletide.

Other people on the panel were Solomon Lartey, the President for the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, the CEO of Asuavo Security Richard Osei and Robert Klah, PRO of Charterhouse.

The rest were Sefa Gohoho, the CEO of Untamed Empire; Kate Hassan, the President of the Event Vendors Association of Ghana; and Kojo Poku, the Chief Executive Officer of Big Ideaz Consult.

‘Showbiz Roundtable’ was moderated by Kwame Dadzie, the host of Showbiz A-Z on Joy FM and Joy FM’s Twitter (X) Spaces, Joy Entertainment Unpacked and emceed by Joy News’ Noella Kharyne Yalley.