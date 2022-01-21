Dr Louisa Satekla, the wife of dancehall star, Stonebwoy, known in real life as Livingstone Satekla, has taken to social media to share a video of how her birthday went.

In the video, the medical practitioner chronicled how the entire day of January 19, 2022, went for her.

Excerpts from the video showed when she was surprised in her office by colleagues and loved ones.

She was seen dancing behind her desk as she displays her presents comprising cakes and breakfast baskets.

Another part of the video showed the time Stonebwoy surprised his wife with a special lunch date.

ALSO READ:

As if that was not enough, Stonebwoy, with the help of his team, put together a special dinner party for his wife.

The two were seen attending the dinner and showed off their dance moves as they partied the night away. She was seen dancing as she cuts her birthday cake with the assistance of her husband. After posting the video, the wife of Stonebwoy captioned it:

“A big THANK YOU to everyone who made my day special yesterday. Thank you for all your well wishes. 19.01.”