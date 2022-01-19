Dancehall musician Stonebwoy couldn’t conceal his disappointment after Ghana’s Black Stars team failed to qualify from the group stages in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars team lost 3:2 to Comoros in a die-hard match that activated the headlines after Ghana’s Dede Ayew attracted a red card in the first half of the game that took place on January 18, 2022 in Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy who has since projected his love for God and country, says the team has been affected by internal politics.

According to him, aside that, the spirit of the team has been vigorous in past tournaments that had Ghanaians backing the team patriotically.

In his tweet, he mentioned that he misses the old moments where everyone supported the team awaiting victory when it comes to such international tournaments.

How I miss those days when a #blackstars Win will make the country jubilate all night. People will release things falaaa! Town Sweet, cars toothing horns, flags flying high etc. Well done players, Im sure the football POLITICS is what has broken the team down to this level [SIC].

He, however, commended that team for putting in the effort in their last game of the AFCON tournament, adding that, they should learn from their lessons and prepare ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

Asides the unfortunate Red Card. The midfielders have done very well.. the back defence nu hmm! And Jordans striking spirit was low..

Ah my #blackstars o.. anyway let's prepare for world Cup. — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) January 18, 2022

