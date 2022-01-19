Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to disband the current senior national soccer team, the Black Stars, with immediate effect.

The MP also wants the Association to terminate its contract with coach Milovan Rajevac as well as launch a public inquiry into why football in the country is in a devastating state.

Mr Ablakwa’s demands follow the painful exit of the Black Stars in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations being held in Cameroon.

The team was kicked out of the group stage on Tuesday after it played its third game in Group C against Comoros.

The national team ended the 2021 AFCON tournament with a point.

In a Facebook post made by the legislator, he said: “The team must be immediately dissolved, the coach sacked, and a full-scale national public inquiry launched into why Ghana football is in such a sorry mess. Ghana’s day of self-inflicted international shame!”

He said the current state of the national soccer team is not formidable to even come up against the female Keep Fit Club in North Tongu Constituency.

“Without a shred of doubt, this Black Stars selection could not have faced the North Tongu Female Keep Fit Club.”

According to Mr Ablakwa, the Black Stars’ defeat is a “shambolic outing” that “will go down as perhaps the most disastrous tournament performance in Ghana’s footballing history.”

He bemoaned how the four-time champions in the AFCON could have been subdued by newcomers, Comoros by 3 goals.

The North Tongu legislator held the view that the underdogs shall eternally cherish their humiliation and annihilation of Ghana as though they lifted the World Cup.

Below is Okudzeto-Ablakwa’s post on Facebook: