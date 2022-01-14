After Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in their first game of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) competition, dancehall musician Stonebwoy is certain the team will win against Gabon today.

In his latest tweet, Stonebwoy attempted to silence those who have no hope in the Black Stars going into the second Group C match, saying “we refuse to have a bad day today”.

The musician described the match as a done deal for the Ghanaian team, asking the “souls” of late President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah as well as Jerry John Rawlings to push the team for victory.

He also urged the spirit of the late Queen Mother of Ejisu, Yaa Asantewaa, to bless the team with the spirit of bravery over their opponents.

He tweeted: We refuse to have a bad day today in the name of Kwame Nkrumah and JJ Rawlings spiced with Yaa Asantewaa.. in Jesus name. Amen! #BlackstarsWin.

Check out Stonebwoy’s tweet and Anthony Baffoe’s message below:

We refuse to have a bad day today in the name of kwame Nkrumah and JJrawlings spiced with yaa asantewaa.. in Jesus name. Amen! #BlackstarsWin https://t.co/Qt2PagWSUL — 1GAD (@stonebwoy) January 14, 2022

His tweet comes after former Ghana Black Stars captain, Anthony Baffoe, joined the Black Stars team at their training grounds in Cameroun to give them morale-boosting support.

