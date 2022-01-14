Management of community radio station, Radio Ada, is still in shock over the 17-minute vandalism that went on at the station’s premises.

The station has lost properties worth millions of cedis following the attack by eight marauding young men.

Sharing the inside story on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Head of Programmes and External Communications at Radio Ada, Julius Odoi said the armed thugs stormed the station at 11:30 am on Thursday, January 13, forced themselves through the doorway, and assaulted staff and visitors present.

He said when the presenter in the studio saw the threat, he shut the door when he realised that the thugs were on their way in, but “they forced their way and started slapping him.”

“They then proceeded to vandalize the office space; destroying the on-air studio equipment and furniture while holding their victims hostage at gunpoint,” Julius Odoi stated.

He said their only crime was to explain details of the Songor lagoon lease agreement government and the Mcdan Group in the Dangme language for the people to understand.

Julius alleged that the thugs threatened to kill anyone on the radio station who discusses any issue about the Songor lagoon project.

Though Management has reported to the Big Ada police, he said the staff is traumatised.

