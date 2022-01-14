The Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has appealed to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to consider a Bawumia-Alan Kyerematen ticket for the 2024 election.

About five leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, former Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko, Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen and Agric Minister, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto have all expressed interest in contesting the flagbearership slot of the party.

But according to him, pairing the incumbent Vice President and Trade and Industry Minister is the party’s surest bet.

The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP made these remarks on Twitter, saying he has been advocating for the duo to be on a ticket for the party.

He described the duo as a ‘heavenly’ pair, hence the party must give a deep reflection about his proposal.

Being advocating for this ‘heavenly’ pair for a while,I am pretty sure it shall crystalize eventually…



Lets give it a deeper reflection. It’s our surest bet,patriots! https://t.co/PvZejDlgpD — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) January 13, 2022

His comment comes a few days after a video of Mr Kyerematen addressing party faithful went viral.

The Minister was heard saying it is his time to be on the ticket of the NPP as a presidential candidate following sacrifices he made in the past for a contender, hence must be paid in the same vein.

ALSO READ: