Former Ghana international, Anthony Baffoe has urged Black Stars to push harder ahead of Gabon game on Friday at the African Cup of Nations.

Both teams are currently on different trajectories, with the Black Stars losing 1-0 to Morocco in their opening group whiles Gabon pinned down Comoros to sit top in Group C.

The former Deputy General Secretary for Confederation of African Football inspired the team after their last training session ahead of the game on Thursday, January 13.

Anthony Baffoe visits the Black Stars during their last training session

According to Baffoe, the team needs to show hunger, adding that they must ensure they put themselves on the line to win for their country.

“Tomorrow is the D-day and you must show hunger, hunger to win,” he told the team.

”From day one when you move out of the dressing room, when you go into tunnel, they must feel you, no smiles. It’s no more jokes. Gabon is going to fall tomorrow,” he said.

The 56-year-old acknowledged some players during the meeting as he claimed they shouldn’t afford to underperform during Gabon game on Friday.

“Thomas Partey, Wakaso, Jordan, Baba, Jonathan Mensah. Why am I mentioning you? Daniel Amartey- because you are people who have been in the team for long, People like you, you can’t allow yourself to have a bad day,” he stressed.

Anthony Baffoe with motivation for the Black Stars ahead of Gabon clash.

Meanwhile, head coach Milovan Rajevac has revealed that Black Stars captain Andre Ayew is good condition but hasn’t confirmed if he will start in Gabon game.

Milovan Rajevac: Andre Ayew is in stitches but he is fit and okay. Will he be selected for tomorrow? As for selection, I don't talk about it.

Ghana will play against Gabon on Friday at 19:00 GMT at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.