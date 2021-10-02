President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a humourous manner has named some contenders for the next leader of the New Patriotic Party.

The Minister of Trade and Industries, Alan Kyerematen as well as the Minister of Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, are reported to be nurturing ambitions to becoming the flagbearer of the ruling party.

The President, introducing other dignitaries touring the Ashanti Region with him to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Friday October 1, 2021 named the two individuals he hears are contenders for the seat of President.

“Asantehene, allow me to introduce my team members, here is your grandson Dr Afriyie Akoto, my Agric Minister who wants to become the president,” he said.

Laughter spread through the gathering with the President joining in.

“This is Alan Kyerematen, he has in the past contested for the seat as flagbearer” it also followed with loud noise and laughter.

The NPP has cautioned members against openly declaring such intentions but some likely to contest are being rumoured.

