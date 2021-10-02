Michy, the baby mama of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is without doubt a doting parent to her son Alexander Majesty, and the two love each other’s company.
The pair, on Saturday, October 2, shared amazing and exciting moments in their home while Majesty was headbanging to Nautyca’s latest single, Ok.
Majesty left his mother in shock with his wild head-bumping moves as he responds to the new banger featuring his mother.
Michy, a singer, actress, and entrepreneur, finds time to create beautiful memories with her son.