Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu- Bempah, has revealed the outcome of Ghana’s 2024 December elections in a latest vision he shared with his church members.

According to the man of God, who spoke in parables by using junior pastors and servants in his church to paint the picture, God has taken the power and keys from the elephant with the tail of the serpent years after crowning the creature as king over Ghana.

It is the same angel flaming with power that gave the key to the creature looking like the elephant with the tail of a serpent… A voice spoke from heavens and it sounded like a prophet and it told the same flaming angel to take back the key from the elephant.

There was silence in Heaven… the elephant with the tail of a serpent tried to bite the flaming angel that gave it the keys earlier… but another mighty angel of the Lord protected the flaming angel from the elephant [SIC].

From what I saw in the vision, the key and the crown are no longer with the elephant that has the tail of the serpent. So now who shall the heavens crown? Will God give it to the creature with the semblance of a lion and the head of an eagle or the elephant with the wings of an eagle and tail looking like a serpent? Rev. Owusu-Bempah quipped.

After explaining his vision, he asked Ghanaians not to challenge it because it had been ordained to him from God.

He explained that those against it cannot do anything to change the outcome of the happening which has already taken place in the spiritual realm.

It comes as a shock to many Ghanaians because Rev. Owusu-Bempah, in his earlier prophecies towards the 2016 and 2020 general elections, proposed victory for elephant creatures he saw in his spiritual visions.

But another archangel told the flaming angel to hold on to the key until the next instruction because the Lord wants to give the key to one who will heed to his words.

I saw darkness and right after there was light and the vision left my sight. But what I saw was what happened… The one to be crowned is known but it is with time for the person to be declared. If you don’t understand, don’t doubt me. Don’t talk about it. Just keep quiet and observe.