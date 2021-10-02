The National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is establishing 291 offices across the country to help Ghanaians who have not registered for the Ghana card to re-register their sim cards.

Re-registration of sim cards commenced today, October 1 and is expected to last till March 2022 after which sim cards which have not been registered would be blocked.

Head of Corporate Affairs at NIA, Abdul Ganiyu, says the authority is aware of the task ahead and as such it has put plans in place to ensure that every Ghanaian gets the card to re-register their sim card.

According to him, more than 17 million Ghanaians have already registered and received their cards but looking at the time lines for the re-registration, the NIA is establishing more offices by November at the district level to help the exercise move faster.

“There should be no panic at all because NIA is establishing NIA regional and district offices by November so that the few within the adult bracket who have not registered for the Ghana card can register. Nobody is going to lose a sim card; for as long as the Ghana card is the requirement, I can assure all Ghanaians that NIA is putting measures in place to ensure that we avail the registration process to persons who are yet to register,” he assured.

READ ALSO: