“I have no money. Of my 20 years in the movie industry, I cannot even boast of a single plot of land.”

The above is a revelation by veteran Kumawood actress, Mavis Yeboah, known in the showbiz circle as Maame Gyanwaa, as she appeals for support.

The actress has begged Ghanaians to come to her aid and finance her monthly hospital bills.

Maame Gyanwaa, who is blind in the left eye and partially losing her right, disclosed that she needs at least GHS 3,000.00 in her account to foot her bills monthly.

As embarrassing as she says it is, Maame Gyanwa disclosed she has no source of funding, not even from her two adult daughters.

Narrating to Zionfelix how her finances took a downside, she stated that the movie industry did not produce enough and the accumulated wages from her 20-year service still amounts to nothing.

“I have been working as an actress for over 20 years, I was part of the Adassa group during the Akan drama days; it was not financially profitable. The pay during the Akan drama time was very bad. I used to get GHC50,000 old currency which is GHS5 new currency.”

She, however, could boast of a four-bedroom house some years ago, but her son’s illness saw her sell it off at a cheap price.

The GHS 12,000 she made from the sale of her yet-to-be-completed house went down the drain as her son, unfortunately, passed on from bone cancer, bringing her finances back to zero.

Currently, she needs GHS 3,000 monthly to save her right eye and is therefore appealing to Ghanaians to come to her rescue.

This comes after A-listed persons donated to her colleague Psalm Adjeteyfio after he made a public appeal for funds to pay his rent.









