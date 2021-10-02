Founder of the Pottersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu, has revealed that he has taught and raised almost 8,000 prophets in Ghana.

Though he did not mention names, being in the ministry for 18 years, he noted what he has done as a servant of God is to train and raise prophets, adding that the next generational prophets will include some of his trainees.

“By the grace of God, I have been raising leaders in my ministry and I have raised almost 8,000 prophets in the country. We have branches everywhere and people come to me and I can strongly say that the next generational prophets, I have some leaders in there,” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday.

Founder of the Porttersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu

Speaking on the problem with some so-called prophets who clothe themselves as men of God, the bishop said these are prophets who just create something claiming to be coming from God.

“We have prophets who are using God’s name but not doing the work of God and those that God is working through them.

“Those who are working without God are just doing so for fame and just want to be popular and these are the ones we always hear and see them boasting,” he said.

But Bishop Owusu added that there are, however, some prophets and great servants of God doing the work with all their heart and purity who are not known.