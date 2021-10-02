Dr Felix Kwaku Anyah has been re-appointed as the Board chairman of the Ho Teaching Hospital.

His re-appointment by President Nana Akufo-Addo was in consultation with the Council of State.

This was after his stellar work as the first chairman of the first board of the Ho regional hospital which was upgraded to a teaching hospital in April 2019.

Dr Anyah shall be aided in the performance of this role by other members of the board: Ernest Yao Gaewu, Legal Practitioner; Dr Emmanuel Kofi Amponsah, Medical Practitioner; Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu, Allied Health Professional; Dr Audu Rauf, Pharmacist; Felix Nyante, head of the Nursing and Midwifery Council; Prof. John Gyapong, representative of University Council; Dr Sylvia Ayele Deganus, representative of University Council; Victor Andy Danku, Private Sector Business person and Dr John Tampouri, CEO Ho Teaching Hospital.

The board was subsequently inaugurated by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

After taking the oath of office and oath of secrecy, Dr Anyah, the Board chair was grateful for the opportunity to serve and pledged the board’s commitment to help manage the hospital effectively and efficiently.

Dr Anyah, who is known in other spheres as the Executive Chairman of Holy Trinity Medical Centre, promised to develop the new teaching hospital into an enviable facility.

He promised to equip it with a quaternary service that will liaise with international accreditation bodies such as JCI International in order to promote medical/health tourism to the hospital and the Volta region as well as make Ghana a Medical Tourism hub.

“I am passionate about health and wellness tourism,” he said.

“With my experience in health, medical and wellness tourism is a vehicle that if we take seriously and put in the right mechanisms we can attract clients from the sub-region and change our financials,” he stressed.