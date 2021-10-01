Founder of the Pottersville Church International, Bishop Sam Owusu, has said he can only pray for the Leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, following his recent arrest.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah was arrested on Sunday, September 12, 2021, after he reportedly ordered his boys to attack police officers who were at his church premises.

The officers were there to arrest some of his boys who brandished guns in social media videos to threaten Nana Agradaa.

He was granted bail by an Accra High Court on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties.

But speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Bishop Owusu said everything happening to Rev. Owusu-Bempah was God’s way of advising his children and he believes that was what exactly happened.

“When Owusu-Bempah’s issue came up I prayed for him. Sometimes, God has many ways of advising his children and so I saw that God was only using what happened to send a strong signal to him and even other pastors.

“What he did was his own personal interests but on the other hand, God used those difficult times he faced to teach and tell him something,” he said.

