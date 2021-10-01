Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir, has called on the supporters of the club to have patience for new head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum.

Following the termination of Mariano Barreto’s contract at the end of the 2020/21 season, the hierarchy of the club has hired the services of Narteh Ogum.

The University of Cape Coast lecturer signed a two-year deal with the Porcupine Warriors ahead of the 2021/22 football season.

Despite ending last season trophyless, Jabir is pleading with the supporters front to have time for Ogum to build a team capable of winning trophies.

“I will say they [the fans] should exercise patience. Our team, according to my survey for the last four years, we have never played any better football,” he told Takoradi based Goodnews FM.

“So they should allow the new coaches to get a better team so that they can be entertained and win as well.

“If you look at the coaches that have come to take Kotoko if you look at where they came from, they put the ball on the ground and they try to think.

“All the three coaches, I know them and if you look at WAFA, the kind of football they play, if you look at those other two guys and their various clubs, look at the way they play.

“So now we are lucky to have three of them, if they combine their heads they will help the team,” he added.

Barreto lost the Premier League trophy to Hearts of Oak and failed to defend their MTN FA Cup title, losing to Berekum Chelsea in a quarterfinal game.

Kotoko have signed Richard Boadu, Samuel Appiah, Richmond Lamptey, Maxwell Agyemang, Augustine Agyapong among other players.

The 2021/22 football season has been scheduled to kick off on October 29.