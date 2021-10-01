The Ministry of Communication has disclosed that the re-registration of sim cards will commence from today, October 1.

According to the Ministry, this exercise will last till March 2022 and it is intended to curb the mobile phone fraud menace.

The Ministry also said users will require the National Identification card, also known as Ghana card, to be able to register their SIM cards and any SIM which is not registered at the end of this exercise will be blocked.

Check out how you can re-register your sim below:



1. Dial the short code *404#

2. Enter Ghana Card Pin ( Note: Enter letters and figures without hyphens)

3. Confirm Ghana Card Pin

4. Enter Surname

5. Enter First Name(s)

6. Enter Date of Birth (Format: DDMMYYYY)

7. Select Sex

8. Confirm Details

9. Submit Details Provided After Confirmation

NB: You will get a confirmation message with a unique code when it is successfully done.

If unsuccessful due to wrong details, you have three attempts to answer security questions.

If unsuccessful due to verification failure at the National Identification Authority, you will be informed to contact the NIA.

Stage 2:

Visit your service provider (agent or customer care) to complete this stage of the registration.



