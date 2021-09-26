The newest musician on the block, Black Sherif, is already gaining massive acceptance in the industry and country at large.

The musician was given a royal welcome when he paid homage to the Ahafo Traditional Council.

Chief of Ahafo Goaso, Nana Kwesi Bosomprah I, opened the doors of his palace to Black Sherif and his team.

Some videos posted of the meeting saw Black Sherif – who wore a T-shirt, trousers and a sneaker – re-adorned with traditional wear.

Some traditional elders helped him wrap the Kente garment before he posed with the Chief and some other personalities.

He was nicknamed by his team as Nana Akata Frimpong Blacko, a name they chanted throughout the photo session.

Watch video below: