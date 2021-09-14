Former Member of Parliament for the Akwatia Constituency, Baba Jamal, has urged Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah to tread cautiously when he comes out from remand.

According to him, he has a large following and a lot of people look up to him and so a man of God to be involved in such acts does not speak well of him and the reputation he has built for himself.

“As a pastor, you need to set a good example for your members to follow you and so going to someone’s house with your small pastors threatening a person at her home is not a good image for him as a man of God.

“I urge him to work on his dealings and how he reacts to issues so that when he is out of police custody, he may know how to react to issues because having a little patience as a man of God was what he was supposed to do to avoid all these mess,” he told Accra-based Okay FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Reverend Bempah is in the grips of the police after leading an entourage of ‘junior pastors’ and some alleged bodyguards to storm the house of self-professed prophetess, Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

On Monday, September 13, 2021, he was denied bail by Accra Circuit Court which remanded him for one week.

He has been charged with offensive conduct while his ‘junior pastors’ have been slapped with charges of issuing threats, brandishing weapons and attacking Police officers on Sunday.

