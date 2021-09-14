Mobile money vendor, Ethel Ansah, has indicated that competition among friends to possess the finest clothes caused her pregnancy.

The 21-year-old revealed on SVTV Africa that her parents were disappointed in her but nothing could be done about it.

According to her, her baby daddy was someone she wanted to be with, however, the pregnancy was not expected.

“My baby is a year and a half old. My baby daddy and I are not together anymore but he supports the baby. It was a mistake and pressure from friends too. We wanted to have fresh clothes and shoes but since we were not working, it had to come from guys,” she told the host, DJ Nyaami.

She disclosed that eventually when reality hit her, she had to get a job to support herself and the baby.

Her dream is to become a civil servant; be it the police or military service. She hopes to be selected for the 2021 civil service recruitment.

