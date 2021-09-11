Veteran actress and producer, Irene Opare, has set tongues wagging with some latest photos she uploaded on social media.

The actress, who turned 55 on September 10, posted the photos to remind her fans she is still in the game.

But, rather than admire the sweet 16 photos, her fans have commented on how she is still fit at such an age.

Irene Opare

Clean Mama, as she is otherwise known, was photographed in a two-piece joggers and her neatly made up face made fans swore she is younger than 40.

She described herself as sexy and very healthy, while thanking God for showering his grace upon her.

Irene Opare

Madam Opare rose to fame in the early 2000s, starring in many hits including Holby City, The Mask, Crazy Love.

She also started a Clean Ghana sanitation campaign across the capital.