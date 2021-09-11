Oswal Investment Limited, a construction company that specializes in construction, management, and general contracting activities in Ghana has been adjudged ‘Best Innovative Construction Company of the year 2020/21.

The company received recognition from the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry for its work on some major roads in Accra.

Among other things, the company received high praise for its works in the construction and reconstruction of some major roads in Accra.

A citation, presented by the Ghana Chamber of Construction Industry, confirms that Oswal Investment Limited is a trusted construction company with the required capabilities to deliver within schedule and in line with accepted World Class Standards for Safety, Innovation, and Sustainability.

Among the company’s works that have been praised by the Chamber is the remarkable completion of the following road projects; Reconstruction of Aviation Road, Adenta, Reconstruction of Otano Junction to School Junction Road, Rehabilitation of Accra Boundary Road Extension, and the Construction of the Adjiringanor Flyover, and among others.

The Adjiringanor road

“Evidently, your ability to produce the first kind of Architectural Design that contributes to the modern Art of Engineering is a testament of your unique potential and drive for the Construction Industry in Ghana and beyond,” the citation read in part.

Below is the citation as presented to Oswal Investment Limited by the Chamber: