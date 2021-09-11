The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has been moved to a new location at Number 6 Haille Selassie Avenue at South Ridge in Accra.

The office previously operated from a three-bedroom building at Labone in Accra.

The relocation follows the appointment of private legal practitioner, Kissi Agyebeng, as Ghana’s second Special Prosecutor (SP).

The new edifice is a 10-storey complex located near the Parliament House which was to serve as Head Office of GETFund.

But it was allocated to the OSP on the orders of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2019.

However, the office under the leadership of immediate past SP, Martin Amidu was never used.

Despite concerns raised by Mr Amidu and his staff over the inadequate office space for its operations, the former rejected the keys to the new building.

This Mr Amidu explained was the failure of the Chief of Staff, Frema Akosua Osei-Opare, to inspect the building to ascertain its suitability for use as his office before dispatching her Chief Director to bring the keys to the building to him.