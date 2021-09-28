Highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has finally confirmed that renowned highlife legend Nana Ampadu has died at age 76.

In an exclusive interview with Adom TV at the family house of Nana Ampadu, Akosua Agyapong said the first hospital he was rushed to at Achimota did not pay mind to him.

According to her, when the sick musician arrived at the hospital’s premises on Tuesday morning, they were told the doctor was sleeping so he had to be rushed to the University of Ghana Medical Centre at Legon – where doctors did their best but he, unfortunately, gave up the ghost.

The ambulance didn’t get here early. We went to the Achimota hospital and we were informed that the doctor has slept. So when he was taken to the new hospital at Legon, the doctors tried all they could but he couldn’t survive. Akosua Agaypong in an interview with Adom TV

Speaking on his demise, the Eka Bi Nie hitmaker said it is a big blow to her because losing him is not a joke.

In many of her interviews, Akosua Agyapong confirmed that it was Nana Ampadu who convinced her mother to allow her to do music.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, some family members were in doubt over the demise of their beloved family member but Akosua Agyapong has cleared the air confirming the music legend has passed on.

She further spoke on her fondest memories of the music star and urged colleagues to emulate his style of writing because most of his songs are timeless.

I will remember him for his performances. He is a man who listens. I talk to him and run to him all the time for advice. Now he is gone and the question is who?

Musicians should write good songs. His songs like ‘Obra’ and ‘Agartha’ are timeless and he loves to write songs that live on… I remember I did a song with him on Otumfuo’s birthday and it was lovely.

He tried to love everyone equally and he didn’t discriminate, she recalled.