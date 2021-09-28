Unlike the old myth that crying is for weak men, Nollywood actor Jerry Williams has begged to differ.

The well-built actor broke down in tears when he was ushered into a surprise event organised by his friends and family for his birthday.

Unknown to him, his loved ones, especially his sister, had ordered a feast in his honor and had his well-wishers waiting on his arrival.

Mr Williams, who was absolutely in awe, let the tears trickle down his cheeks, as his guests hug him emotionally.

He was also presented with gifts and cash, a gesture he said was the first since he was birthed 37 years ago.

In a video he posted he was seen shaking his head in disbelief while the guests mock him.

Watch video below: