Akosua Agyapong is a Ghanaian female highlife singer and television personality who was born in 1969, in Accra to her Ashanti and Akyem parents.

Akosua had her secondary education at the Holy Child High School in Cape Coast and began singing at an early age.

This was after being discovered by highlife artiste, the late Nana Ampadu in the 1990s.

The forever young musician became a household name in the mid-90s for her euphonious voice and supple dance moves.

In 1992, she formed the Highlife Supergroup “NAKOREX” together with fellow Highlife artists Nat Brew and Rex Omar.

The group’s name was an acronym made up of the first letters of each member’s name, and released the song ‘Kpanlogo’.

Her first album was, ‘Frema’ which was released on January 1, 1990.

The ‘Frema’ album had songs full of inspiration like ‘Me ye Obaa’ which became an instant hit, ‘Born again’, ‘Anan tuo’, and ‘San be hwe wo mba’ among others.

After the success of her album, Nat Brew and Rex Omar, inspired her to release her subsequent and second album titled ‘Esiwa’, another instant hit.

She is known for songs like Odo bema me so, Kpanlogo, Medo Wo, Men Su Bio, I Love U, San Behwe.

After NAKOREX, she went into a long hiatus and later resurfaced as a gospel artist, she is simply unpredictable.

Akosua has five albums to her credit, one in collaboration with NAKOREX.

She was honoured in August 2019 at an event dubbed “Celebrating Akosua Adjepong 30 @50”. This was to celebrate her for having chalked 30 years as an artiste.

Amandzeba Nat Brew officially began to date her in 1994 and they got married for eight years.

She is now married to Prophet Daniel Asamoah-Larbi, after a divorce from Amandzeba Nat Brew of NAKOREX fame. She has six children.

She is also the older sister of UK- based Ghanaian jazz singer, Stephanie Benson.

The talented singer was honoured by the organizers of the 3Music Awards in 2020 for her immense contribution to the entertainment industry in Ghana.

She is currently a co-judge on Adom TV’s Nsromma talent show.