After a month of exhibiting Ghana’s culture to their viewers and listeners, the Akan Brand of the Multimedia Group Limited made up of Adom FM, Adom TV and Adomonline.com has climaxed it in a beautiful way on March 31, 2023.

On display is the rich Ghanaian culture from all 16 regions of the country. It is about the food, music, dance and the culture of the various ethnic groups in the country.

From dances like Kpanlogo, Kete, Agbadza and the likes, and various traditional dishes on display, along with poetic recitals underlined with great oratory, there was not a moment to miss.

The event is under the theme; ‘Adom Ghana Month Durbar‘ and is currently underway in Kokomlemle in Accra.

Presenters of Adom TV and Adom FM turned up in colourful kente among other traditional regalia and beautifully adorned with ornaments from head to their toe.

Also present were performers from various cultural troops, poets, drummers, singers, and dancers.

Various local foods and drinks were also on display.

From the beginning of March, the Akan brands educated, and entertained viewers and listeners on the rich Ghanaian culture from various tribes.

On daily basis, TV and radio personalities were celebrated alongside prominent Ghanaians both living and dead who contributed towards the growth of Ghana.

Speaking at the sidelines of the event, Programmes Manager at Adom 106.3 FM, Joshua Tigo said the programme is the climax of all the celebrations we have observed throughout Ghana Month”.

“In the course of the celebrations we’ve highlighted so many of the different elements that make us Ghanaians, our people, our food, our music and our art. We have celebrated great achievers both living and late in sports, music, industry and governance. We also educated our listeners on our proverbs and their essence, especially the repercussions for disobedience. We are crowning all the activities with this cultural durbar to say thank you to all of Ghana, especially our patrons,” he added.

Here are some pictures from Adomonline’s Gershon Mortey: