To mark the end of Ghana Month celebrations, Adom Brands of the Multimedia Group hosted a vibrant Easter durbar at Adom Park in Obomeng.

The event brought together a diverse crowd of revelers, dignitaries including Nana Opinamang III, Obomenghene, and performers who displayed Ghana’s rich culture and heritage.

Adom FM/TV spared no effort in creating an unforgettable experience for attendees, with the festivities kicking off early in the morning and ended in the evening.

The picturesque Adom Park provided the perfect backdrop for the celebration, nestled amidst the scenic beauty of Obomeng in the Kwahu region.

The Easter durbar featured a line-up of captivating performances, including traditional drumming and dancing, cultural displays, and live musical acts showcasing Ghana’s rich artistic talent.

Attendees were treated to a feast for the senses as they immersed themselves in the sights, sounds, and flavours of Ghanaian culture.

A highlight of the event was the presence of traditional dignitaries and personalities, including government officials, community leaders, and representatives from various sectors.

Their attendance underscored the significance of the occasion and reinforced the spirit of unity and pride in Ghana’s heritage.

Meanwhile, throughout the day, attendees had the opportunity to engage in a variety of activities and attractions, from sampling traditional Ghanaian cuisine to browsing artisanal crafts and goods at the Adom Park.

Children were entertained with fun-filled games and activities, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Nana Opinamang III, Obomenghene, present at the climax of Adom Ghana Month celebration

