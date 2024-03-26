The Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD) has issued a press statement in celebration of the ongoing Ghana Month, extending congratulations to all citizens.

The Institute, represented by its Executive Director Anane Agyei, expressed confidence that the spirit of unity and camaraderie observed during the celebration will inspire greater dedication to national service.

One of the key messages in the statement is a call for increased attention to the needs of older people within society, emphasizing the detrimental effects of loneliness on their well-being.

The BIRDD stressed the importance of caring for the elderly, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the nation during their active years.

Encouraging intergenerational knowledge exchange, the Institute urged the youth to tap into the wealth of wisdom possessed by the elderly, citing the potential for learning about history, culture, and traditions.

They emphasised the role of healthy relationships between older people and various sectors including families, friends, organizations, and the government in fostering community and national development.

Commending government initiatives such as the Senior Citizens’ Day, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) program, and the exemption of older people from National Health Insurance payments, the BIRDD proposed declaring Ghana Month as a period dedicated to appreciating the elderly.

They suggested activities such as forums for intergenerational dialogue and community-based assistance programs as ways to honour and support older citizens.

The press statement follows a series of donations made by the Busia Institute to elderly individuals in March 2024 as part of their commitment to Ghana Month celebrations.

The Institute reiterated the importance of acknowledging and supporting the elderly, echoing the Akan adage that emphasizes following the footsteps of those who came before us.

