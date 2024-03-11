Preparations are far advanced for Joy FM’s Eastern Camp Adventure slated for 16th and 17th March, 2024.

As part of the Ghana Month celebration, various activities have been put together to relive some old moments and project Ghanaian culture in a serene environment at Aburi in the Eastern Region.

Participants will be camped in tents at the Aburi Mountains after which they tour some iconic sites in the region.

For people who are still contemplating going on this trip, check out the experiences you will be missing out on if you don’t make it with the team to the Joy FM’s Eastern Camp Adventure.

(1). While being accommodated in tents, patrons will sit by the fireside and relive those typical Ghanaian moments with Ananse stories. These are stories with didactic themes told to children in times past while they sat in a horse shoe format with fire lit to give them warmth and light.

(2). One of the highlights of the camp adventure is a jungle party with barbeque laced with jama night, movie night, and a variety of traditional games like oware, ampe, pilolo, among others.

(3). Patrons will be taken on tour to two iconic sites in the Eastern Region: the Asenema Waterfalls and the family house of Okomfo Anokye at Awukugwa, near Akropong Akuapem.

(4). The Eastern Camp Adventure promises to serve patrons quality Ghanaian food and drinks. There will be a variety of local drinks for the participants to choose from.

(5). The safety of patrons is assured as Asuavo Security Services supports the event.

(6). The Safari Valley Eco Park will also play host to the people during the period, as they have lunch and spend quality time there.

(7). With just 1,500 cedis per head, the trip covers transportation, comfy tent accommodation, access to the tourist sites, grand welcome with drinks, full board meals.

(8). Apart from the jama sessions there will also be local music by some of the finest DJs at the camp site as part of celebrating Ghana’s rich culture and more.

(9). There is no need to worry about washrooms because adequate provisions have been made for all that.

(10). To cap it all, those who want to have a swimming experience would have to brace themselves up for a wonderful experience.

‘The Eastern Camp Adventure’ will make new discoveries, create new experiences and relive night life back in the day.

To be part of this adventure, pay 1500 cedis via MoMo to 0593038842 or via short code *714*003#. Please call 0320216549 for more information.

