As a precursor to Joy FM’s Ghana Month activities, your Super Station prepares to stage a re-enactment of the speech delivered by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah during Ghana’s independence in 1957.

With the help of Abubakar Latif’s Globe Productions, the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park and Mausoleum will come alive with a stage play depicting the entire 1957 Independence declaration.

This event will be held on Thursday, February, 2024 at 6:pm.

At Joy FM and The Multimedia Group, the Month of March has been dedicated to celebrating Ghana’s heritage and culture. This year, Joy FM has lined up entertaining and educative content for listeners throughout the month of March.

Music content on the station will be 100% local varied information on Ghana is shared.

Another highlight of this year’s celebration is the ‘The Eastern Camp Adventure’ which will take place from 16th to 17th March, 2024.

Participants will be camped in tents at the Aburi Mountains after which they move tour some iconic sites in the region.

According to the Programme Manager of Joy FM, Edem Knight-Tay announced the various activities lined up for the event.

“We will pitch camp somewhere serene on top of the the Aburi mountain, experience the adventure of tent accommodation, sit by the fireside and relive those typical Ghanaian moments with Ananse stories, jungle party with BBQ, jama night, movie night, a visit to the Asenema Waterfalls and Awukugwa, among other historic places,” she said.

With 1,500 cedis per head, the trip covers transportation, Comfy Tent Accommodation, Access To Tourist Sites, Grand Welcome with drinks, full board meals, Asenema Water Falls and a visit to Awukugwa.

There shall also be a jungle party with barbeque, Safari Valley Eco Park with lunch, movie night, jama night and hiking. The rest are board games, quad biking and giveaways.

Joy FM has always given listeners the best of experiences when it comes to tourism. In the past, there were similar events like Conquer Ghana Tour, Western Escape, Savannah Safari, Afadjato Conquest, Kayaking on the Volta Lake and many other adventurous and fun trips across the country. Those were very educative, fun and memorable Ghana Month moments.

‘The Eastern Camp Adventure’ will take it even a notch higher as we make new discoveries, create new experiences and relive night life back in the days with the Eastern camp adventure.

Pay 1500 Cedis via MoMo to 0593038842 or short code *714*003# and be part of this adventure. For more information, please call 0320216549.