A Joy FM listener has narrated his harrowing experience of how the recent power outage aka dumsor has damaged his over $8,000 oxygen machine for his fishery.

Kofi from Lashibi said he would have to look for a new source of income as the expensive machine used to pump oxygen for his fish blew up due to the irregular power supply to the fishery.

According to him, the ongoing power outage is significantly impacting businesses and causing losses.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News’ Super Morning Show on Tuesday, April 23, a distraught Kofi lamented, “Apart from the depreciation of the cedi against the dollar, I have been losing numerous jobs due to this persistent load shedding.”

“I’m not doing very well at all because the business that I run is being grounded, my $8000 machine that I use to generate oxygen for fish just blew off three days ago.

“I have to try to change water for the fish day in and day out to raise the oxygen level, what sort of wickedness is this?” he quizzed.

Kofi stressed that the entire country is suffering, and it is high time the Energy Ministry took responsibility for the situation.

“We need to hold these people by these balls, they are causing people businesses…they are ruining people’s lives and we are looking up to them,” he said.

He expressed his frustration, saying, “The blame should be on those people who are supposed to act and they are not acting. I’m speaking out of anger; because I have lost an $8,000 machine as a result of somebody’s incompetence.

“We have a vice president going around campaigning to be elected, but we do not have people to stand up to him and tell him to go fix the problem…’get out of here with your campaign’, what sort of country are we running,” he added.

“We have a sitting vice president and he said he is the mate…Akufo-Addo did what he did to make sure that you become the running mate so he should use the wisdom he has to fix the country,” he added.

