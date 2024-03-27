This year, Joy FM’s Easter Soup Kitchen heads to the Senior Correctional Centre in Accra on April 1, 2024.

As it is done every year, Joy FM emulates God’s display of love for humankind through this initiative. It is an annual outreach to mark the appreciation of God’s love through the death of his only begotten son, Jesus Christ.

In keeping with this, your Super Station will be putting smiles on the faces of inmates of the Senior Correctional Centre (Borstal Home) on Monday, April 1, 2024. They will be served hot meals, drinks and be entertained through music, dance and various activities.

The Senior Correctional Centre (formerly known as Borstal Institute for juveniles) is a juvenile correction institute under the auspices of the Ghana Prisons Service.

It is a facility for people under 18 years who have been convicted of criminal or civil offences. During their period at the centre, they are taken through tasks aimed at reforming them to be able to fit into society easily after the expiration of their term.

The 2024 Easter Soup Kitchen is brought to you by Joy FM, powered by Kpakpakpa Market and Lunch Avenue.