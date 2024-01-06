After a three-year hiatus, Joy FM’s 90s Jam made a triumphant return on January 5, delighting fans of 90s music and those who fondly recall that era.

Enthusiasts of 90s music and those who lived through that vibrant decade were treated to a spectacular event this year, making up for the two years the annual kickoff jam had been absent. The resounding sentiment was that the absence of the jam had been deeply felt.

From Ghana’s flavorful burger highlife to the rhythmic beats of hiplife, blended with hip hop, pop, and funk, revelers had an unforgettable time at this year’s jam.

Attendees also showcased their love for 90s fashion and lifestyle, adding an extra layer of nostalgia to the overall experience.

The 1990s remains a significant era in history, marked by a unique fusion of music and fashion that resonated with energetic youth, creating a decade filled with life and exuberance.

From the streets of Brooklyn, New York, to the neighborhoods of Nima in Accra, the music of the 90s permeated every facet of entertainment, shaping the experiences of millions who embraced the tunes on radio, in clubs, and within the comfort of their homes.

The 2024 edition of Joy FM 90s Jam, held on the rooftop of the City Galleria in Accra from Saturday through Sunday morning, became a focal point for thousands eager to revisit the golden days of hip-hop, R&B, and hiplife.

Featuring some of Ghana’s top Disc Jockeys – the legendary DJ Black and DJ Nii Aryee Tagoe – along with Andy Dosty, the event provided the perfect platform for patrons to immerse themselves in the sounds that defined the unforgettable 90s.

Starting at around 8 pm, the DJs took turns delivering hit songs that encapsulated an era marked by influential artists such as Tupac, Notorious BIG, Heavy D, MC Lyte, TLC, Naughty By Nature, Mark Morrison, CJ Lewis, and Sisqo, who became iconic figures of the time.

As the tunes reverberated through the venue’s expansive speakers, patrons couldn’t resist flooding the dance floor, reviving the youthful spirit of the 90s.

The energetic crowd engaged in lively dance moves, including bumping and grinding, breakdancing, the Running Man, and more.

They grooved to classics like Sisqo’s “Unleash the Dragon,” Naughty By Nature’s “Hip Hop Hooray,” Heavy D’s “Now That We Found Love,” and a plethora of other unforgettable hits.

The night served as a nostalgic journey, rekindling the vibrant essence of a decade that continues to hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Below are some photos: