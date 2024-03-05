In the quiet town of Besease in the Ejisu Traditional Area, a deep history of rich culture and the ancient memorial is gradually getting buried in modernity.

The distinct building style was an aspect of the rich Ashanti culture that tracked the early European visitors to this area.

All were impressed with the construction, the design, the cleanliness and the comfort of these traditional courtyard houses, which they regarded as being well adapted to the particular climate and the particular condition of life in this area.

The unique features of these buildings are embedded in their style, method of construction, traditional motifs and rich colorisation of walls and practice of traditional religion.

Ironically, the only 10 buildings that have survived till today are shrine houses of some powerful deities who have interceded and protected the Ashanti.

JoyNews’ Clinton Yeboah has more in the report above.