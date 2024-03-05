Ghanaian internet sensation and musician, AY Poyoo has taken to social media to share his frustrations about his financial challenges.

Despite the popularity, AY Poyoo revealed that, he only earns peanuts for shows after dedicating three years to his music career.

He disclosed that, the highest amount he has earned in music is just $100.

Even more depressing, AY Poyoo is the countless messages he receives from people calling him failure because he is broke.

But having moved abroad, the young musician said he has been fortunate to receive random gifts and money from generous individuals.