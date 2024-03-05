Today, March 5, marks a special day of renowned Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy as he celebrates his 36th birthday.

Among the many heartfelt messages and well wishes he received, the most precious surprise came from his own children.

Filled with excitement and love, Stonebwoy’s children took it upon themselves to make their father’s birthday extra special.

The children wished him a happy birthday with a special song.

His daughter, Jidula played a cheerful birthday rhythm on her piano and her brother, Janam provided moral support.

The touching moment captured the essence of family bonds and the joy of celebrating milestones together.

Watch video below: