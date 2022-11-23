Nsoromma Plus: 10 selected contestants from the past 4 seasons battle it out

The new season for Adom TV’s flagship music reality show, Nsoromma, is set to kick off this Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair.

This season, the people’s favourite from the past four editions have been chosen to compete and show off their music prowess for the next 13 weeks.

The contesting talents are Victor Twum Ampofo, Reniel Aboakgye, Grace Adom Sarkodie, Gamado Somoah Isaac, Jenice Abena Aboagye, and Truth Ofori.

The list continues with Jemima Darkoa Gyabs, Righteous Vandyke, Daniel Antwi and Precious Mbir.

The Nsoromma team highlighted the need to bring back contestants who were on top of their game and were also favourites of the patrons.

“We want to resurrect some of them again. They had to ran with the fame, and now we will usher them further into the limelight. It will be a wonderful show to see champions compete,” Mawuli, one of the Nsoromma producers, said to Adomonline.com.

Jerry Justice to host Nsorooma Plus

Meanwhile, Adom FM’s Ofie Kwanso host, Jerry Justice, will be the host of the Nsoromma Plus show, with Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz presenter, Andy Dosty and gospel music legend Akosua Agyapong being the judges.

Akosua Agyapong and Andy Dosty are judges for Nsoromma Plus

This year brings into play the ‘Star Trophy’ award which will be accorded to contestants weekly by judges. The three contestants with the highest stars awarded by judges will get the chance to be at the final stage.

The two contestants with the highest number of votes will be joined by these three ‘Star trophy’ contestants – making it five contestants to compete for the ultimate crown.

The winner of the show will be presented the ultimate award of GHC 20,000 with other packages including a holiday bundle abroad.

Adom TV’s Sister Sandy will equally be present to gear up the contestants with her interviews and pre-show interactions.

Check out some of the photos from the official launch of Nsoromma Plus that took place in the Fantasy Dome over the weekend:

Grace Adom Sarkodie

Reniel Aboagye

Jemima Darkoa Gyabs

Akosua Agyapong

Andy Dosty

Righteous Vandyke

Daniel Antwi

Truth Ofori

Victor Twum Ampofo

Gamado Somoah Isaac

Precious Mbir

Jenice Abena Aboagye

