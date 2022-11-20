Multiple award-winning actor, Frederick Leonard, has married colleague actress, Peggy Ovire in a colourful traditional ceremony.
The duo tied the knot on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
The ceremony was held in Warri, Delta State, Nigeria with scores of industry players in attendance.
The union comes two years after the actor said he was still single at 44 because he is taking his time to find a compatible woman to marry.
The duo went public about their relationship in October 2022.