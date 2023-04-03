Ghanaian actor Harold Amenyah married over the weekend in a beautiful traditional ceremony.

Mr Amenyah married his gorgeous wife, Irene in a private ceremony which took place on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

Irene wore a beautiful corseted kente gown with her nicely styled short hair for the lovely ceremony.

The actor who is loved by many for his fashion sense was also clad in a colourful kente cloth for the big day.

Credit: Harold Amenyaha@Instagram.com

Mr and Mrs Amenyah following a successful ceremony were in church on Sunday to thank God.

Irene is said to be a midwife and entrepreneur.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share visuals from the ceremony which has attracted congratulatory messages from fans and followers.

To express his joy over the milestone, Mr Amenyah captioned his photos, Ecclesiastes 3:11.

He also shared her video which captured him in a drink-up with his groomsmen as part of the ceremony.