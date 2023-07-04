Just three months after tying the knot, famous Ghollywood actor, Harold Amenyah, has revealed his sexual fantasies and his desire for his wife to join him in exploiting them.

The good boy gone bad revealed in an X-rated show that a threesome is one of the items on his sexual bucket list and he wishes his wife will help him tick it off.

He revealed that he intended having a threesome to mark his 30th birthday, but plans changed when he met his girlfriend, now wife.

“I haven’t tried it before but I am open to it. I wanted to do it before my 30th birthday but it did not happen. Then I started dating my wife. She’s a typical conventional Ghanaian girl so she’s not used to things like that. I don’t know how she will take that,” he said.

That notwithstanding, Harold said he is putting it out to the universe to convince his wife for his fantasy to be materialized.

Giving more details, he revealed the lucky third-wheeler must be someone he and his wife are mutually in agreement with.

An audition will be opened for interested parties and the ultimate winner will have the opportunity to explore them sexually.

The video containing his confession which has since gone viral has attracted divided opinion from netizens who have various perspectives on intimacy.

While some are on the side of Harold, majority have chastised him for bringing his bedroom activities unto the streets into public domain.