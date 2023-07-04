The Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has warned Ghanaians against commentary on what he has described as high-profile criminal cases in the country.

The Attorney General has said he respects the freedom of all persons to comment on any matter including cases pending in court.

However, it has in recent times observed much of the commentary exceeds the limit of free speech in Ghana.

In a statement, Mr Dame also indicated the commentaries unduly interfere with the work of State Prosecutors and adds unnecessary pressure on the courts.

The statement cited the cases of Assin North MP-elect, James Gyakye Quayson, former Ghana Cocoa Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Stephen Opuni and the ambulance trial involving Ajumako Enyan-Essiam MP, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

The statement of the state prosecutor comes on the back of an appeal by the Dormaahene, Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II for the criminal prosecution against Mr Quayson to be discontinued.

Though the Dormaahene’s comment comes on the back of numerous calls made by prominent Ghanaians, the former’s has sparked controversy, especially due to his role as a traditional leader and a high court judge.

Some persons including legal practitioners have called for his removal, stating the comments are prejudicial.

The AG had earlier described the comments as unhealthy.

Below is the AG’s full statement: