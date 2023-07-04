Jay-Z celebrates with his mum Gloria Carter as she ties the knot to long-time girlfriend

Jay-Z’s mother Gloria Carter exchanged vows with her partner Roxanne Wilshire during a star-studded ceremony in Tribeca, New York on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The wedding celebration welcomed an array of A-list celebrities, with attendees partying until the early hours of Monday morning, July 3, 2023.

According to TMZ, the esteemed guests included Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles, entertainment mogul Tyler Perry, singer Kelly Rowland, Corey Gamble and Robin Roberts.

Jay-Z and his wife Beyoncé were at the forefront, witnessing Carter’s joyful moment.

Carter has been an inspirational figure within the LGBTQ+ community since she publicly came out as a lesbian in 2017, a revelation shared through Jay-Z’s track “Smile” from the 4:44 album.

The track was a deeply personal piece, with Jay-Z discussing his mother’s sexuality, a topic initially met with resistance from Carter herself.

Jay-Z revealed his mother was initially hesitant about the public disclosure of her sexual orientation through his music. She had urged him not to release the track “Smile,” fearing the attention that might follow. However, the mother and son had a detailed discussion about it.

Jay-Z managed to quell her fears, and she eventually consented, even contributing a poem she had written to be included in the track.

According to Jay-Z, this process changed their relationship’s dynamic, strengthening their bond.

During an appearance on “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” he revealed, “When she first heard that song, she got super defensive… We talked through it. And then, when she flew back to L.A., she had written a poem. She wrote that on the plane. It came with the American Airlines notepad… I was like, ‘You got bars, ma!’”

As the wedding festivities ended, it was evident Carter’s journey from living “in the shadows” to standing confidently at the altar surrounded by family, friends and high-profile celebrities was a testament to her resilience and courage.

And in this joyous event, she found another reason to smile, further reaffirming her path from her private struggles to public acceptance and happiness.

