Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has reached out to actress Yvonne Nelson, offering words of encouragement and advising her not to be affected by Sarkodie’s recent derogatory remarks about her.

In an attempt to uplift her spirits, Shatta Wale urged Yvonne Nelson to embrace her roots and use the criticism as a motivation to succeed in life.

In the tweet, the Shatta Movement leader reminded her not to be disheartened by Sarkodie’s derogatory label, emphasizing that some affluent individuals tend to forget their own humble origins.

Meanwhile, Sarkodie’s diss track titled “Try Me” continues to gain popularity following its release. The song aims to provide Sarkodie’s perspective on the abortion allegations mentioned in Yvonne Nelson’s memoir, “I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.”

Shatta Wale’s message of support serves as a reminder for Yvonne Nelson to remain resilient amidst criticism and to focus on her own personal growth and achievements, rather than letting negative comments define her.

Check out Shatta’s post below:

MORE: