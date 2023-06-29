The Enterprise Group ended 2022 with an impressive final performance in spite of the economic challenges in the country.

The Group recorded GH¢222.67 compared to GH¢22.85 million in 2021 with net cash generated from operating activities improving by 4.53 percent from GH¢428.86 million in 2021 to GH¢448.29 million in 2022.

This was disclosed at the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Enterprise Group PLC in Accra.

As a result of the overall performance, the Board of Enterprise Group recommended a first and final dividend of GH¢0.0744 per share for 2022 which is the same as the total cash dividend paid in 2021.

Group Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Larbi-Tieku in an interview said the dividend declared is a reflection of the challenges the economy went through in 2022.

He noted that, even though they were impacted by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), they were able to give shareholders an appreciable dividend.

“On the back of Debt Exchange Programme, we were able to still declare dividend. The assurance is that if we continue in the trajectory that we have seen, certainly there is going to be an improvement” the Enterprise Group CEO stressed.

He was however optimistic that should things improve, they will be able to declare better dividend to shareholders.

“Our dividend history is quiet rich so certainly next year we can sustain a better dividend for our shareholders” he assured.

Mr. Larbi-Tieku said the company will leverage on innovations which is very key in modern day business.

“We have set up an innovation center which is looking at on daily basis new ways of doing business” he added.

Enterprise Group PLC is the holding company of Enterprise Insurance, Enterprise Life, Enterprise Trustees, Enterprise Properties, Enterprise Funeral Services (Transitions), Acacia Health, Enterprise Life Gambia and Enterprise Life Nigeria.