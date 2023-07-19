Jay-Z has added another tally to the win column after becoming the first Black male recording artiste to have at least 10 double-platinum solo studio albums.

Last week the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) updated its certifications, and Jay’s 2009 album The Blueprint 3 reached 2 million album-equivalent sales, which pushed it to double-platinum status.

The Black Album, which dropped in 2003, went quadruple-platinum, giving the Brooklyn rap legend over 33.5 million album sales.

In addition to being the first Black man to have at least 10 double-platinum solo albums, 53-year-old Jay-Z is only the second Black artist to do it.

Mariah Carey has 11 solo albums that have sold over 2 million copies domestically and is also the most commercially successful Black female soloist of all time.

Jay-Z also has two collaborative albums that went double-platinum, pushing his total number to 12. His 2004 joint effort with Linkin Park titled Collision Course sold 2 million copies, and his 2011 collaboration with Kanye West, Watch the Throne, has sold 5 million.

The pioneering MC’s work is being celebrated at the Central Station of the Brooklyn Public Library in New York City. The Book of HOV exhibit opened last Thursday and is billed to recognise Jay’s “extraordinary journey from Brooklyn’s Marcy Projects to global figure.”

The collection of archival pieces includes original master recordings, previously unreleased photos, awards, plaques, items worn by Jay during live performances, and much more.

An opening celebration was held at the library last Thursday with several big-name celebrities and executives in attendance including Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, Kevin Liles, Questlove, Alicia Keys, Zane Lowe, Jayson Tatum, Steve Stoute, Paul Rosenberg, and Miguel.

Also in attendance were Jay’s mother Gloria Carter and her wife Roxanne Wilshire, as well as Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter.

MORE: