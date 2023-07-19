Parents of the10-day-old baby who died at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital in Kumasi during circumcision can heave a sigh of relief.

This is because a group called Advocacy for Medical Malpractice has taken up the matter to seek justice for the young parents.

Distraught parents Mohammed Jamal, 36, a private security officer and Halimatu Adams, 27, a fashion designer lost their son during a simple procedure, male circumcision.

But sources at the facility say he suffered cardiac arrest during the procedure. They have since April 3, 2023 been waiting patiently for the hospital to do the needful to no avail.

But Executive Secretary, Advocacy for Medical Malpractice, Kwame Brobbey Appiah in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday said there is light at the end of the tunnel.

He indicated that, they have resolved to seek legal action against the KNUST Hospital for medical negligence.

Mr Appiah revealed that they engage management of the hospital after the incident but they showed bad faith.

“We engage KNUST Hospital management about the issue, they gave us 14 days to pay compensation but when the time was due, we didn’t hear from them. It proves to us that, they are not either liable or ready to settle so we will go to court,” he stated.